Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler has told his span to keep doing their thing as they look to break a two-match losing streak at AmaZulu on Saturday.
The Citizens are off to a nightmare start to their PSL season, going down to champions Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 on the opening day before a late penalty saw them leave Swallows empty handed after fighting back from 2-0 down on Tuesday night.
Their 8pm date with Brandon Truter’s Usuthu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night won’t be a walk in the park either with City still without first-choice fullbacks Terrence Mashego and Thami Mkhize out.
But the boss is confident that they are on the right track, they just need to pull together in defence to have a better chance of victory.
He says: “I’ve told the players that I can’t fault them. They are doing everything right.
“They must be wary obviously around our box… we must make sure we are marking nice and tight.
Tickets for our next 3 #DStvPrem games are officially live!— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 12, 2022
🆚 Maritzburg (Athlone Stadium)https://t.co/sgK7y6WrlJ - 16 Aug
🆚 Stellenbosch (DHL Stadium)https://t.co/rVJSHdTVIY - 20 Aug
🆚 Kaizer Chiefs (DHL Stadium)https://t.co/7zElI6DcVV - 23 Aug#FansAreTheTeam💙 pic.twitter.com/hXX1ADaEPT
“But what we’re doing going forward, we need to keep doing that.”
Weekend PSL fixtures
Friday: Maritzburg v Swallows (7.30pm).
Saturday: Sundowns v Chiefs, Gallants v Arrows (both 3pm), Richards Bay v Sekhukhune (5.30pm), AmaZulu v CT City (8pm).
Sunday: Pirates v Chippa (3pm), TS Galaxy v SuperSport (5.30pm).