Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler has told his span to keep doing their thing as they look to break a two-match losing streak at AmaZulu on Saturday. The Citizens are off to a nightmare start to their PSL season, going down to champions Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 on the opening day before a late penalty saw them leave Swallows empty handed after fighting back from 2-0 down on Tuesday night.

Their 8pm date with Brandon Truter’s Usuthu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night won’t be a walk in the park either with City still without first-choice fullbacks Terrence Mashego and Thami Mkhize out. But the boss is confident that they are on the right track, they just need to pull together in defence to have a better chance of victory. He says: “I’ve told the players that I can’t fault them. They are doing everything right.

🆚 Kaizer Chiefs (DHL Stadium)https://t.co/7zElI6DcVV - 23 Aug#FansAreTheTeam💙 pic.twitter.com/hXX1ADaEPT — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 12, 2022 "But what we're doing going forward, we need to keep doing that." Weekend PSL fixtures