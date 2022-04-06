Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler will be hoping his span can spread the goals around with top-scorer Mdu Mdantsane unavailable for tonight’s 7.30pm PSL trip to Maritzburg United.

Mdantsane grabbed a brace in Sunday’s 5-1 win over Baroka on Sunday before he was given his marching orders after a second yellow.

While he still has the weekend’s other scorers - Khanyisa Mayo, Craig Martin and Tashreeq Morris - to turn to, he challenged them to be more clinical as they look for a fourth win in a row.

Tinkler says: “The chances we are creating… I think Craig Martin could have scored five on his own to be brutally honest.

“Tashreeq is still getting back to his best, so it’s a boost to his confidence.”

With his fourth-placed side fighting for a top-three Caf qualification, coach Tinkler says of Mdantsane’s absence: “I think his second yellow was a bit harsh, so we lose him for a couple of matches.

“But at least [central midfielder] Thato Mokeke comes in after serving his suspension.”

Tonight’s other PSL fixtures

Golden Arrows v Stellenbosch, Baroka v AmaZulu, Royal AM v Gallants (all 5pm), Sekhukhune v Pirates (5.30pm), Swallows v Sundowns (7.30pm).

[email protected]