Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler is expecting a different beast to the Royal AM they beat at the start of the season when they arrive in Durban for tomorrow’s 3pm Nedbank Cup Round- of-32 clash.

City beat the PSL newcomers 2-1 in Chatsworth in August, but since then John Maduka’s side have consistently been challenging for a top-eight finish, while the Citizens have struggled to break into the top half of the table.

And ahead of their knockout match-up, Tinkler says: “Royal Am are a different team to the one at the beginning of the season.

It’s gonna be tough away from home. But we have the belief that we can see ourselves into the next round.”

With influential midfielders Thabo Nodada and Mpho Makola suspended for the clash, Tinkler is hoping his new arrivals and Diski stars step up big time.

He says: “We’ve lost quite a few players and the players that we were bringing in took a little bit of time to arrive.

“But we’ve managed to play with some young Diski players and some of them have stepped up really, really well.”

WEEKEND NEDBANK CUP FIXTURES

Today

Uthongathi v Summerfield Dynamos (3pm)

Tomorrow

NC Pros v Mathaithai (3pm), PC Rovers v Sekhukhune (3pm), Sinenkani v FSe Stars (3pm), Kaizer Chiefs v TS Galaxy (6pm)

Sunday

Gallants v Santos (3pm)

Black Eagles v Sivutsa (3pm)

