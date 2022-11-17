In form Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm will grab his Bafana Bafana kans with both hands if he makes debut against Mozambique tonight (8.30pm). Timm could form part of a new midfield as coach Hugo Broos looks to build a team to beat Liberia in next March’s Afcon 2024 Group K qualifying double header and secure a place in Ivory Coast.

And the 30-year-old, who helped Bucs win the MTN8 two weekends ago, is determined to impress against the Mambas tonight and Angola on Sunday. With Sweden-based Le Roux shining on debut in a 4-0 win over Sierra Leone in September, Broos yesterday confirmed the new ace will not play tonight due the distance traveled to get home. Rested: Luke Le Roux, center That means the combative Timm could get the nod over Kaizer Chiefs star Njabulo Blom to partner Teboho Mokoena at the Mbombela Stadium tonight.

The former Ajax Cape Town academy player says: “I’m obviously excited to be part of the group for the first time. If I get the opportunity, I’ll try my best to grab it with both hands. “I’m here to play whatever role is required of me. “There are a lot of winners in this group and we’re here to win, so we’ll give it a full go.”