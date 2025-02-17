THE role that Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi will play in the Champions Trophy has become even more important, given that the span is without Anrich Nortje and Gerald Coetzee due to injuries.
As a new-ball bowler, Ngidi will be entrusted with making early inroads into the opposition’s batting order and is also expected to come back into the attack in the middle overs and at the death.
The 28-year-old has struggled to fulfil his role in the recently concluded tri-series against Pakistan and New Zealand last week, returning figures of 0/54 and 1/74 in the two matches and being largely ineffective.
The opposition batters have also taken a liking to his bowling, often targeting his overs to score boundaries while respecting the other bowlers at the opposite end.
His form in ODIs is a concern for South Africa ahead of what is a groot ICC tournament on the horizon.
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma, being the supportive leader he is, reckons that the fast bowler merely needs an arm around to help get his confidence back.
While being supportive and understanding of Ngidi’s situation, Bavuma also emphasised that the fast bowler is expected to do his job just like every other player in the squad.
Bavuma says: “He’s been out of action for a couple of months now either through injuries or being out of favour from a selection point of view.
“He’s one of the guys who feeds off confidence from guys around him. We’ve never felt that it’s a skill or a talent thing when it comes to Lungi.
“It’s merely a confidence thing, and unfortunately, confidence is something that you get out on the field of play. The games that he played in the tri-series, he'll take whatever confidence from that. I think he will also take the learnings and improve in areas he needs to work on.
“A guy like Lungi will always look to compete, but me as a captain, it's merely supporting him, giving him the confidence that he needs but also making sure that he's clear with his role. I think he's also under no illusion as to what is expected of him. Every guy in this squad we trust to be a match-winner for us.”