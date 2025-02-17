THE role that Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi will play in the Champions Trophy has become even more important, given that the span is without Anrich Nortje and Gerald Coetzee due to injuries. As a new-ball bowler, Ngidi will be entrusted with making early inroads into the opposition’s batting order and is also expected to come back into the attack in the middle overs and at the death.

The 28-year-old has struggled to fulfil his role in the recently concluded tri-series against Pakistan and New Zealand last week, returning figures of 0/54 and 1/74 in the two matches and being largely ineffective. The opposition batters have also taken a liking to his bowling, often targeting his overs to score boundaries while respecting the other bowlers at the opposite end. His form in ODIs is a concern for South Africa ahead of what is a groot ICC tournament on the horizon.

HELPFUL: Temba Bavuma Proteas captain Temba Bavuma, being the supportive leader he is, reckons that the fast bowler merely needs an arm around to help get his confidence back. While being supportive and understanding of Ngidi’s situation, Bavuma also emphasised that the fast bowler is expected to do his job just like every other player in the squad. Bavuma says: “He’s been out of action for a couple of months now either through injuries or being out of favour from a selection point of view.