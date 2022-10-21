Sri Lanka and the Netherlands advanced to the T20 Super 12 section on Thursday, finishing first and second respectively in Group A. The Lankans booked their place in the finals of the tournament by beating the Dutch by 16 runs on Thursday.

Victory and first place means the Lankans will Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand and another qualifier which will be confirmed from Group B today, in the tournament’s Group 1. Meanwhile the Dutch join South Africa, who will find out who their opponent for Monday’s first match in Group 2 will be. The Proteas will face the winner of Group B’s qualifying stage. As it stands, it’s anyone’s game ahead of today’s final round.

All of the four teams are on two points, with Scotland leading thanks to the best net run-rate. They face second-placed Zimbabwe at 10am, while West Indies, in third, face Ireland in the early clash at 6am. Once the qualifying rounds are done, it’s time to get down to series business, with hosts Australia facing trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in the tournament’s Super 12 opener at 9am on Saturday. Afghanistan and England then lock horns in the day’s second match at 1pm.

Sunday’s action sees Sri Lanka face Group B’s second qualifier at 6am, before India and Pakistan close out the day in a mouthwatering clash at 10am. WEEKEND’S T20 FIXTURES Friday: Group B qualifiers: Ireland v West Indies (6am), Scotland v Zimbabwe (10am).