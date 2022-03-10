Youri Tielemans is hungry for more silverware as Leicester target a place in the Europa Conference League quarterfinals.

Ahead of tonight’s 10pm visit of Rennes in the first leg of their last-16 tie, the Belgian reckons the Foxes have the perfect setup to add to last year’s FA Cup triumph.

The Wembley goal hero in last May’s 1-0 win over Chelsea says: “This is a club where you have the best environment you can have, especially with this new training ground. I think the environment is just perfect to win trophies here.

“You can’t predict the future but I think everything around the club and inside the club is made for it.”

With the return to fitness and form of Harvey Barnes, goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is keen to make it three straight clean sheets at the back.

The Dane adds: “For me, as a goalkeeper, goalkeeping has been about stability… so that you create a platform for the attacking players to go and win the game.”

[email protected]