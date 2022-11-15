France have called up Marcus Thuram as their final squad member ahead of their World Cup title defence in Qatar.
Borussia Monchengladbach forward Thuram comes in after coach Didier Deschamps named just 25 players last Thursday to complete his 26-man squad.
With no goals for Les Bleus in four appearances, the 26-year-old will be hoping to make a big impact and emulate his 1998 World Cup-winning hero father Lilian.
Thuram senior is still France’s most capped player with 142 caps - three more than current captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.