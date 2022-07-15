The Sydney Cricket Ground has witnessed dozens of contests between Australia and England over the years but few with the level of brutality anticipated in Saturday’s rugby Test between the Wallabies and Eddie Jones’s tourists at 11.55am.
The series is tied at 1-1 after Australia won the opening Test 30-28 in Perth but were blown off the park in the first half an hour of the second Test in Brisbane to go down 25-17.
Australia coach Dave Rennie says ahead of the decider: “We were disappointed with last week, we are better than that. We need to be more clinical, we need to be better. There's no doubting the character of this group, and we'll fight.”
His opposite number Eddie Jones says: “We want, with Australia, to put on a really good, tough game of rugby played at historic ground and light rugby up a bit.”
Australia: 15 Reece Hodge, 14 Tom Wright, 13 Hunter Paisami, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Noah Lolesio, 9 Nic White, 8 Rob Valetini, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Harry Wilson, 5 Matt Philip, 4 Nick Frost, 3 Taniela Tupou, 2 David Porecki, 1 James Slipper.
Replacements: 16 Folau Fainga'a, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Rob Leota, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Len Ikitau, 23 Suliasi Vunivalu
England: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Jack Nowell, 13 Guy Porter, 12 Owen Farrell, 11 Tommy Freeman, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Danny Care, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Lewis Ludlam, 6 Courtney Lawes (captain), 5 Johnny Hill, 4 Ollie Chessum, 3 Will Stuart, 2 Jamie George, 1 Ellis Genge.
Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Mako Vunipola, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Nick Isiekwe, 20 Jack Willis, 21 Jack van Poortvliet, 22 Will Joseph, 23 Henry Arundell