Stormers coach John Dobson says his current crop of players can do something special if they are kept together.

Keeping them together, though, is a big challenge for Dobson.

After beating the Sharks 20-10 in the United Rugby Championship at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, the Stormers are the highest-placed South African team on the log - 10th.

Dobson, though, admits that his players play, the more interest there will be in them from European teams.

HOPEFUL: John Dobson

With Western Province Rugby’s financial struggles well documented over the last few years, they simply can’t compete with the Euro.

Unbeaten in 2022 after a win over the Bulls at Loftus, a draw with the Sharks at Kings Park and a win over the latter this past weekend, Dobson says: “If we can keep this team together - I said to someone the other day that out of the matchday 23 in the last Super Rugby game in 2019 against the Lions at Ellis Park, out of the 23, 21 have left the union.

“We tried to do a rebuild without falling off the cliff, like some teams in the past.

“And I think we’ve done a reasonable job - budget-wise there’s a difference, but if we can keep this group together, it’s exciting for us.

“Obviously we’ll look to bolster as things get more settled. To get through what we’ve been through - we all know the travails we’ve been through - I am very proud of them [the players].”

He adds: “We have a really tight group. All the guys we got in from the outside, Marvin Orie for example, he’s just a consummate professional. We just got the right guys in.

“Even Warrick Gelant, ultimate professional, Junior Pokomela, Evan Roos…

“We’ve got a really nice young group - I know we got a beating on Wednesday night in the Currie Cup… [but] I’m really optimistic. If we can keep it together we can do something special.”

