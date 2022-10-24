The Stormers’ 15-match unbeaten run in the United Rugby Championship was snapped by Cardiff on Saturday night. Despite outscoring their hosts four tries to two, the defending champs went down 30-24 at Cardiff Arms Park, with flyhalf Rhys Priestland adding 20 points with the boot for the hosts.

Our team pushed hard until the end but go down by six points in the Cardiff rain and come away with two bonus points. In an encounter that could have gone either way in heavy rain, the Stormers lost the ball in contact too often, failed to cover the kicking space on their wings and conceded too many penalties. Ironically, it was the men who were supposed to give them the edge – their Bok front frow – who were responsible for the Stormers conceding the first six. After Joseph Dweba missed his lineout jumpers, Steven Kitshoff conceded a breakdown penalty, before Frans Malherbe was blown up at a scrum to make it 6-0 in the 15th minute.

Poor field positioning by their back three led to the first try of the match, with Priestland booming a kick from inside his own half across field to Suleiman Hartzenberg’s wing and with no one there to cover, Cardiff’s Theo Cabango collected the ball and dove over to make it 11-0 with 17 minutes played. One thing that worked well for the Stormers was their driving maul and it was via one in the 20th minute that Nama Xaba scored their first try (11-7). Eight minutes later Stormers pivot Manie Libbok kick-passed to Leolin Zas on the left wing to run onto the ball and score from 35m or so out (14-11).

Another Priestland penalty made it 14-14 at the break, before the pivot again found space with a cross kick – this time on Zas’s wing, with Clayton Blommetjies unable to cover, and Jason Harries ran in the try (21-14). FAILED TO COVER WINGS: Clayton Blommetjies Xaba and Junior Pokomela touchdowns from rolling mauls and a Priestland penalty made it 24-24 to set up a tense finish. Then Willie Engelbrecht conceded a silly penalty for being in front of the kicker 12 minutes from time to make it 27-24, with Priestland adding another at the death.