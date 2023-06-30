Declan Rice looks set to become the Premier League’s second-most expensive player when he moves from West Ham United to Arsenal for a reported £105 million transfer fee. The fee, reportedly agreed upon on Wednesday night after the Gunners had two previous bids rejected, will shatter the £25m club record transfer fee the Hammers received for Dimitri Payet from Marselle in 2017.

Furthermore, it will also be the most money spent by coach Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal on a single player, eclipsing the £72m they paid Lille for Nicolas Pepe in 2019. PERSISTENT: Mikel Arteta The 24-year-old Rice, who led the Hammers to their first major trophy in 43 years in the Europa Conference League final earlier this month, joined West Ham from Chelsea’s academy back in 2014 and has since been a rock in their midfield. According to Hammers coach David Moyes, the £105m – £100m in cash and £5m in bonuses – is still a bargain, even with the player’s West Ham contract expiring next year.

Moyes said in February last year about Rice possibly leaving the club: “You’ll need humongous money to get close. “I said in the summer that I thought Declan Rice was £100m. That was the sales, that was cheap... “For me, he’s probably the best midfield player in Europe.”

ALL SMILES: Coach David Moyes The reported fee will make Rice the second-most expensive transfer in the Premier League, with the £106.8m paid by Chelsea for Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez still being the biggest yet. If it goes through, Rice’s transfer will also be the second-highest for an England player, after 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham moved from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid for £115m earlier this month. TOP FIVE BIGGEST TRANSFER FEES PAID BY PREM CLUBS

1 Enzo Fernandez (Benfica to Chelsea) £106.8m 2 Jack Grealish (Aston Villa to Man City) £100m 3 Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan to Chelsea) £97.5m