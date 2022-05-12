Western Province forwards coach Kabamba Floors says inexperience is not an excuse at Currie Cup level. According to the former Springbok flanker from Oudsthoorn, if you play at that level you have to play to that level.

With his Province currently on a seven-match losing streak ahead of their trip to Nelspruit where they’ll face the Pumas on Friday night, Floors was asked about having to make-do with an inexperienced tight five to date in the competition. With the likes of lock Connor Evans and prop Sazi Sandi carrying the weight up front, Floors says: “It’s about improvement. We’ve come a long way with the tight five we’ve been grooming. FRONT UP: WP prop Sazi Sandi “[But] six weeks-seven weeks in, you can’t say they are inexperienced. The experience has been developing, now it’s just about execution and how we can get stuck in.

“If you’re a Currie Cup player you can’t say ‘inexperienced’, you need to perform to that level you are playing at.” Floors believes to up their level - with WP only having won one match in eight - they have to better disciplined. When the two teams met in March at Cape Town Stadium in March, it was the Pumas who beat their hosts comfortable 37-11.