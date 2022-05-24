It was the end of an era at Stellenbosch on Saturday, as coach Steve Barker confirmed that the club will trim the old vines in order to renew the team. With skipper Zitha Kwinika announcing his departure for Kaizer Chiefs last week, Barker says there will be an exodus of experienced players after his side’s 1-0 win over Cape Town City on the final day of the PSL season.

It turns out Granwald Scott's winner was his final act as a Stellies player, while stalwarts Robyn Johannes, Waseem Isaacs and Sibusiso Mthethwa will also leave.



Quick maths:@CapeTownCityFC contributed 12,76% of our over-all points this season.



Foreign talents Stanley Dimgba (Nigeria) and Nathan Sinkala (Zambia) have packed their bags too. The boss says: "I'm a bit heartsore and sad because of the decisions we've made [to let them leave] but the players can walk with their heads held high because they've left the club in a better place.

"I cannot speak highly enough of what they have done for this club. "They all can continue playing and one or two of them have already got offers around. "We hope to have a good window now to bring in the right players to strengthen the squad."