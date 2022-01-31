A ruthless Bulls klapped an underwhelming Lions 34-10 in their United Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Coach Jake White’e men started well and breached the hosts’ tryline four times in the first half hour, with the TMO unfortunately disallowing two of these “tries”.

But the Bulls were still dominant enough in the first half to go into the break leading by 20-3.

The visitors were under pressure in the scrums but created a lot of opportunities, with Johan Grobbelaar (hooker) and Embrose Papier rewarded with first-half tries, and they built on this in the second half, with Arno Botha (loose forward) and Harold Vorster (centre) grabbing two more five-pointers.

On the contrary, the Emirates Lions only managed to get into the game in the 10 minutes before the break, making too many unforced errors to really trouble their neighbours’ defence.

This trend continued after the break as the hosts let slip numerous opportunities.

[email protected]