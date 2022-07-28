The All Blacks are in South Africa preparing to face the world champions, with New Zealand’s head coach Ian Foster under intense pressure to end their dire run of form after four defeats in their last five matches. Here we look at five things the All Blacks must fix in their opening Rugby Championship fixture against the Springboks on August 7 in Mbombela.

The All Blacks' new forwards coach Jason Ryan saw how the home side was outmuscled by the Irish pack in this month’s home series defeat and admits what he witnessed “dented” New Zealand's pride. RESTORING PRIDE: Jason Ryan And Ryan says: “We’ve got to stop mauls and also improve our contact area. “The All Black pack has been dented and we talked about it in the forwards meeting, we didn’t hide anything and were really honest, which we have to be.”

Ireland were the first team to score in all three Test matches against New Zealand. UNDER THE PUMP: Boss Ian Foster And Foster admits it was a point the All Blacks had highlighted internally. He says: “For some reason we’re not as calm, particularly defensively. It's more the defence where we're getting fidgety early, we’re letting a few holes through.”

Beauden Barrett is a world-class playmaker, but the All Blacks’ star can not carry his side alone and needs support from his teammates in attack. In Ardie Savea, Akira Ioane and Will Jordan, the All Blacks have players who can crack any defence and create chances, but the team must take them. And Foster says “We’re not getting enough big moments right.