MANCHESTER United coach Ruben Amorim wysed Marcus Rashford no love, hinting that he would rather play his goalkeeper coach than the English ace.

Rashford has not played for United since December 12 and was again left out of the squad for the 1-0 win at Fulham on Sunday.

Even with United struggling to make headway against Fulham, Amorim insisted goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital, 63, would have been a better option.

Amorim says: “On the bench we missed a bit of pace to change the game but I prefer it like this, I will put [in] Vital before I put [in] a player who doesn’t give the maximum every day, so I will not change in that department.