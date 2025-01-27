BY VOICE SPORTS TEAM
MANCHESTER United coach Ruben Amorim wysed Marcus Rashford no love, hinting that he would rather play his goalkeeper coach than the English ace.
Rashford has not played for United since December 12 and was again left out of the squad for the 1-0 win at Fulham on Sunday.
Even with United struggling to make headway against Fulham, Amorim insisted goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital, 63, would have been a better option.
Amorim says: “On the bench we missed a bit of pace to change the game but I prefer it like this, I will put [in] Vital before I put [in] a player who doesn’t give the maximum every day, so I will not change in that department.
“It's always the same reason [why Rashford is not playing].
“The reason is the training, what I think a footballer should do in training, in life and every day. If things don’t change, I will not change.
“It’s the same situation for every player. If you do the maximum and the right things then we can use every player.”
Despite the impasse between club and player, the 27-year-old Rashford still took to social media to congratulate his teammates for their 1-0 victory, posting: “Congratulations on the win lads.”
United’s goal at Craven Cottage came in the 78th minute through defender Lisandro Martinez whose long-range deflected effort looped over Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.