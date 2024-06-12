Bafana Bafana got the three points that Hugo Broos wanted when they beat Zimbabwe 3-1 in their World Cup qualifier at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday evening. After last weekend’s draw on the road against Nigeria, Broos insisted he would not be a happy man if they failed to pick up maximum points in Bloemfontein.

Broos' men made the perfect start when Iqraam Rayners pounced on a defensive error and put the ball in the back of the net in the opening minute. Unfortunately, South Africa's lead lasted all of 60 seconds as Tawanda Chirewa pulled one back almost immediately when the Wolves forward weaved his way into the home side's 18-yard area untouched.

They were nearly ahead once again half way into the first half when Oswin Appolis squared the ball from the left hand side for Rayners, who could not make good contact after stretching. Further opportunities to get back in front were fruitless as the Zimbabweans were compact in defence. At the opposite end, Ronwen Williams had to be alert to prevent 20-year-old Chirewa scoring his second goal with 10 minutes of the half remaining.



The Bloemfontein crowd were up on their feet when Rayners thought he had scored his and the team's second, but Elias Mokwana, playing down the right wing, was judged to have been offside.

But with each passing minute, Bafana were growing in confidence as their continued their their assault on the Zimbabwean goal. While South Africa were taking pot shots at the Zimbabwean goal, at the other end, Chirewa was proving to be a thorny presence for the home defence.



South Africa got the start they were looking for in the second half. Appolis was at it again with a surging run down the right allowed him to lay it on for substitute Thapelo Morena, who was left with a simple tap-in to make it 2-1 to the hosts.