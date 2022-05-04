The 35-year-old tweeted: “I started on the journey 30 years ago when my dad put a racquet in my hands and told me if I was willing to work hard, I could be one of the best players in the world.

South Africa’s tennis ace Kevin Anderson on Tuesday announced his retirement from the game.

“Since then, tennis has carried me far beyond my roots in Johannesburg, South Africa and truly gave me the world…

“Today, I finally arrived at the difficult decision to retire from professional tennis.”

A note for everyone who has been a part of my tennis journey. (1-4/5) pic.twitter.com/atueKpob84 — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) May 3, 2022

