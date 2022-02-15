Manchester City are out to bury some painful memories when they head to Sporting Lisbon for tonight’s 10pm Champions League last-16 first leg.

When Pep Guardiola’s manne line up for the competition anthem at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, City will be playing their first European knockout game since their final defeat to Chelsea last May.

And to make the pap aan dikker, it will be on the same ground where they were knocked out the season before by Lyon at the quarterfinals stage.

But defensive midfielder Rodri believes that all of those knocks and lessons have made City a more complete unit.

With City targeting elusive Euro glory once again, the Spain star says: “I think we are a much better side now because of the experience.

“We didn’t have that experience in this kind of situation before, most of the players hadn’t played a semifinal or a final in the competition.

“Now, we have reached those stages and we know the feeling. Football isn’t always about quality.

“We are all human and when we arrive at those situations, the pressure is high and we must deal with it. Now we have the experience, I think we are more complete as a team.”

City are in fine form having won 18 of our last 20 games in all competitions, with Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez in witwarm for as they top of the Premier League.

IN FORM: City’s Raheem Sterling

But Rodrigo is predicting a stern test from a side sitting second in the Primeira Liga.

He adds: “The Champions League is always the same. We now face Sporting Lisbon, they are going to be a tough side, like always.

“It’s always open. It’s always the same thing; in the Champions League, anything can happen.”

[email protected]