Cristiano Ronaldo is nog lank nie klaar goals gescore nie, according to his Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag. Watching the 37-year-old come off the bench to score his record 700th club goal and the winner for his Red Devils against Everton on Sunday evening, Ten Hag is impressed with the man he’s benched for five league games in a row.

With Alex Iwobi giving the Toffees a fifth-minute lead with a superb long-range curler, Antony levelled matters for United when he steered one past Jordan Pickford in the 15th minute. Ronaldo then took the field in the 28th minute as an injury replacement for Anthony Martial. It took the veteran 16 minutes to make his mark, beating Pickford with a left-footed shot, as United won 2-1.

The strike came 20 years and two days after his first league goal for boyhood club Sporting Lisbon. And Ten Hag says: “That is really impressive when you score 700 goals, it is a huge performance. I am really happy for him, and congratulations to him. “He had to wait for it but I am sure more goals will come.