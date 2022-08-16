Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag is finally ready to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club.
The new Dutch coach has been adamant that the 37-year-old Portuguese striker is part of his planne for his United rebuild, despite reports claiming that Ronaldo has asked to leave in search of Champion League football.
But according to The Athletic in the UK, Ten Hag has changed his mind and is willing to grant the sulking five-time Ballon d’Or winner his exit wish.
After missing most of United’s pre-season due to “family reasons”, the outlet claims that Ronaldo is not happy with the coach’s high press, “flapping his arms in training” and also claims he has been sitting on his own during lunches at the club’s Carrington headquarters.
There is now a growing belief among the coaching staff that CR7’s mood is having a negative effect on his teammates.
The groot probleem for United and Ronaldo is that the club will only sell once they find a replacement, while there are also no offers on the table for the striker.
Leicester ace Jamie Vardy, 35, is reportedly on the radar of United, but it is believed that the Foxes don’t want to let their star man go.
Ronaldo is apparently not the only player who is unhappy at United, with the Manchester Evening News reporting that senior players are unhappy with Maguire having a starting place in the team, considering his long run of poor form.
Currently at the foot of the table after two defeats in the league, United have a week to sort out their mess with Liverpool lying in wait in their next league match on Monday.
Spoken to good number of sport scientists & coaches last 24 hours who have big experience at top level. They have unanimously been stunned at what Ten Hag asked United’s players do yesterday with 13km runs the morning after match played in 34+ degrees. https://t.co/44CEs4GAlX— Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) August 15, 2022