The new Dutch coach has been adamant that the 37-year-old Portuguese striker is part of his planne for his United rebuild, despite reports claiming that Ronaldo has asked to leave in search of Champion League football.

But according to The Athletic in the UK, Ten Hag has changed his mind and is willing to grant the sulking five-time Ballon d’Or winner his exit wish.

🔺 Ronaldo's reckoning

🔺 Ten Hag 'building an aeroplane as he flies'

🔺 Murtough and recruitment@AndyMitten, @lauriewhitwell, @Ankaman616 and @ianirvingtv dissect the latest humiliation in the 'ghoulish soap opera' that is #MUFC...



🎙️ 𝗧![CDATA[]]>𝗔![CDATA[]]>𝗟![CDATA[]]>𝗞 𝗢![CDATA[]]>𝗙 𝗧![CDATA[]]>𝗛![CDATA[]]>𝗘 𝗗![CDATA[]]>𝗘![CDATA[]]>𝗩![CDATA[]]>𝗜![CDATA[]]>𝗟![CDATA[]]>𝗦 — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) August 15, 2022

After missing most of United’s pre-season due to “family reasons”, the outlet claims that Ronaldo is not happy with the coach’s high press, “flapping his arms in training” and also claims he has been sitting on his own during lunches at the club’s Carrington headquarters.

There is now a growing belief among the coaching staff that CR7’s mood is having a negative effect on his teammates.