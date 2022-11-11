Erik ten Hag believes the sleeping giant of world football, Manchester United, is waking up and says he is on a mission to put the club back “on top of the world”. The Red Devils last won a trophy in 2017 - the Europa League - and have failed to add to their record 20 Premier League titles, delivered by Alex Ferguson in his final year in charge (2012/13).

But having won 12 of his 19 matches since taking charge ahead of last night’s League Cup third-round tie against Aston Villa, who klapped them 3-1 in the Premier League last Sunday, Ten Hag is convinced they are headed in the right direction again. Victory at Fulham in the final Prem clash before the World Cup on Sunday (6.30pm) could see United go level with fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand. And Ten Hag believes the world better watch out, his sleeping giants have awoken.

The Dutchman says: “It’s a great challenge and I like it. “It gives me energy and I want to give everything in my power to get us back where we belong and that is on the top of the world. “I have a feeling that we are in the right direction and I’m quite impatient. I want to be straight and to win all the games and be on top of the league, but I know that is not a reality.”

With top four the aim in the league, he adds: “It’s going to be hard this season, because from what I’ve heard around me this is maybe the strongest Premier League in years.” WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday: Man City v Brentford (2.30pm), Bournemouth v Everton, Liverpool v Southampton, West Ham v Leicester, Tottenham v Leeds, Forest v Crystal Palace (all 5pm), Newcastle v Chelsea (7.30pm), Wolves v Arsenal (9.45pm).