Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag is now dik of his strikers not finding the back of the net.
United again shot blanks over the weekend in their 0-0 draw with Newcastle United.
The points are shared at Old Trafford. #MUFC || #MUNNEW— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 16, 2022
And after Ten Hag already criticised his side’s finishing in their 1-0 Europa League win over Omonia Nicosia last week, he watched in horror as Marcus Rashford and Fred passed up late chances to score the winner on Sunday.
Ten Hag says: “We are disappointed we didn’t win as the performance was good. A clean sheet, we pressed well from the front to the back and we controlled it.
“We were a little bit erratic in the first half. You see a physical team as Newcastle, we matched them, at least. In the end, we could have won and we deserved to win.
“In the end, we broke them but didn’t kill them by not scoring. So I’m pleased with the performance but disappointed by the result.”