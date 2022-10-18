United again shot blanks over the weekend in their 0-0 draw with Newcastle United.

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag is now dik of his strikers not finding the back of the net.

The points are shared at Old Trafford. #MUFC || #MUNNEW — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 16, 2022

And after Ten Hag already criticised his side’s finishing in their 1-0 Europa League win over Omonia Nicosia last week, he watched in horror as Marcus Rashford and Fred passed up late chances to score the winner on Sunday.

Ten Hag says: “We are disappointed we didn’t win as the performance was good. A clean sheet, we pressed well from the front to the back and we controlled it.

“We were a little bit erratic in the first half. You see a physical team as Newcastle, we matched them, at least. In the end, we could have won and we deserved to win.