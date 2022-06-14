The Proteas can seal a T20I series win over India if they win today’s third match in Vizag at 3.30pm. Having already won the first two matches by seven and four wickets respectively, captain Temba Bavuma says they will bank on their batsmen to get them over the line again.

Set a massive target of 212 for the win in the first T20I, Rassie van der Dussen scored 75* and David Miller 64* to win the match for the visitors. LATE STAND-IN: Heinrich Klaasen Their bowlers then restricted India to just 148/6 in the second match and despite SA struggling at the start, Heinrich Klaasen, in for the injured Quinton de Kock, scored 81 runs to make it 2-0 for SA. The fact that anyone can step up to be a hero on the day is the pleasing aspect to Bavuma, who believe they are creating some really good squad depth.