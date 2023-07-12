Proteas captain Temba Bavuma hopes that his first ODI World Cup as both a player and captain will become South Africa’s first time winning the World Cup trophy. It is not common that a player’s debut as captain at a World Cup is also his debut playing at such a big tournament. This is South Africa’s story, Temba Bavuma’s to be precise and the uniqueness of it.

Bavuma is currently enjoying a good ODI form after scoring centuries against England and the West Indies earlier this year. Even in the year before, Bavuma made the Indians sweat at Boland Park in Paarl with a classy hundred. This upcoming October when South Africa compete at the World Cup in India, Bavuma will rely on his form to guide him into having a successful tournament with the Proteas. He tells IOL: “Everyone has their own story. We can mention Siya Kolisi, Graeme Smith, but the fact is that all those guys have a uniquely different story. Mine is also different.