The find of this season’s French Open Holger Rune will look to continue his run at the tournament when he squares off against eighth-seed Casper Ruud.

In an all-Scandinavian quarterfinal battle, 19-year-old Dane Rune surprised friend and foe on Monday when he beat last year’s runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the fourth round.