The find of this season’s French Open Holger Rune will look to continue his run at the tournament when he squares off against eighth-seed Casper Ruud.
In an all-Scandinavian quarterfinal battle, 19-year-old Dane Rune surprised friend and foe on Monday when he beat last year’s runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the fourth round.
Of his big upset, Rune says: “I have an unbelievable feeling. I was so nervous in the end. “I was very nervous. I told myself to keep at it and play my plan. I mean it is so great to still be here.”
Ruud beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in his fourth round clash. The winner of their 8.45pm quarterfinal clash will face the winner of the 2.30pm match between Andrey Rublev and Marin Cilic.