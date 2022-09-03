Teenager Canan Moodie scored a try on debut as the Springboks snapped a nine-year losing streak on Australian soil with a 24-8 victory over the Wallabies in a sometimes tempestuous Rugby Championship test on Saturday.

Centre Damian de Allende, flanker Franco Mostert and winger Makazole Mapimpi also crossed to help the world champions get back to winning ways after two straight defeats and gatecrash the opening party at the re-built Sydney Football Stadium.