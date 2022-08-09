Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has called up Paarl teenager Canan Moodie to his squad for the rest of the Rugby Championship. The 19-year-old Bulls winger takes the place of Kurt-Lee Arendse, who was suspended for four weeks following his red card in last week’s 26-10 win over the All Blacks.

SUSPENDED: Kurt-Lee Arendse Moodie is a surprise inclusion as they Boks gear up for Saturday’s second Test against New Zealand at Ellis Park before hitting the road to play Australia twice and Argentina. Of calling up the former Boland Landbou scholar, Nienaber says: “Canan is one of the exciting young backline prospects in the country as he showed in the United Rugby Championship this year. MAKING CHANGES: Jacques Nienaber “His consistently superb performances earned him a place in the final against eventual champions, the Stormers, and this, combined with his Junior Springbok experience in the 2021 U2020 International Series, will set him in good stead as he enters the Springbok environment.

“Canan was due for a second stint with the Junior Boks this year but unfortunately missed out because of injury. He has a high work ethic, and he’s a skilful player, so we are excited to see what he brings to the squad.” 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 Five changes to the Boks' starting team

5️⃣0️⃣ up for Frans Malherbe against New Zealand

🗣️ "We know we are in for a massive challenge"

🔗 Team announcement: https://t.co/nhaL9JDsiO#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #RSAvNZL #CastleRugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/lRdU4GChI5 — Springboks (@Springboks) August 9, 2022 Arendse, meanwhile, will miss this week’s match, the two against Australia and also the one against Argentina on tour. He is only expected to be back in contention for the final Rugby Championship match against Argentina in Durban on September 24.