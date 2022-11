Carlos Alcaraz, 19, will end the year as the youngest youngest year-end No.1 since the ATP rankings began in 1973.

After losing 6-3, 6-4 to Canada’s Auger-Aliassime in the ATP Finals, world No.2 and fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal, 36, has now lost four successive ATP Tour matches for the first time since 2009 and will not be able to catch Alcaraz at the top of the standings this year.