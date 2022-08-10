Team South Africa finished in ninth-place overall at the Commonwealth Games which finished in Birmingham on Monday.
South Africa bagged a total of 27 medals - seven of which were gold, nine silver and 11 bronze.
With Australia maaking skoonskip with 178 medals (67 gold), teen swimmer Lara van Niekerk, 19, was South Africa’s best athlete bringing home two gold medals - 50m and 100m breaststroke for women.
#TeamSA medals tally - Day 🔟:— Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) August 7, 2022
The country’s other gold medals were won by the Blitzboks, Pieter Coetze in the 100m breaststroke for men, Tatjana Schoenmaker (200m breaststroke for women), Michaela Witbooi (judo) and Ndodomzi Ntutu in the men’s 100m T12 event.
Games medals table
Rank Name G SBTotal
1 Australia 675754178
2 England 576653176
3 Canada 26323492
4 India 22162361
5 N. Zealand 20121749
6 Scotland 13112751
7 Nigeria 1291435
8 Wales 861428
9 S. Africa791127
10 Malaysia 78823