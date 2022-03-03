Three Capetonians are part of the Under-23 South Africa Wheelchair Basketball team that has qualified for the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation Championships to take place in Thailand.

The national team beat the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 79-32 at the 2022 IWBF Africa Men’s World Championships qualifiers in Joburg at the weekend.

And according to a very proud management team, the players are excited for their great adventure.

The three Capeys are Xola Yalezo, 18, from Philippi, Molemo Mphomela, 20, from Strand and Elverno Rossouw, 20, from Paarl.

FUTURE STAR: Xola Yazelo, 18

Charles Saunders, the CEO of Wheelchair Basketball SA and the President of IWBF Africa says: “We beat DRC and Kenya to represent the African Zone at the IWBF U23 World Cup and we are proud. This opportunity shows a bright future, not just for Wheelchair Basketball, but for the players too.

“We focus on youth development more than anything else, and with victories like these comes good opportunities for them.

“I am talking about skills development, bursaries and scouting among other opportunities.

“Through this we are trying to integrate the physically disabled into the society, where there’s still a lack of support. We are showing our players there’s nothing they cannot do.

GIFT: Molemo Mphomela

“We are thrilled with our performance, and preparations to take the 23 men to Thailand begin now, and we count on sponsorships and hard work of affiliated clubs to assist with funding.

“It will cost between R32 000 and R35 000 per player to take them to the championships.”

Lloyd Lingevelt, the founder and chairman of the Conquerors Wheelchair Basketball, says: “We are proud of our players, getting this far shows growth, potential and will open opportunities for our players.

“Xola and Molemo are very talented players with bright futures. They haven’t been playing for long but their dedication and hard work took them this far already.”

The Championships takes place in Phuket from 8 to 18 September.

