Ross Taylor claimed the last Bangladesh wicket in his final act in Test cricket to seal New Zealand’s series-levelling victory by an innings and 117 runs in the second and final match yesterday.

New Zealand’s decision to enforce the follow-on denied Taylor, who made 28 in their first innings total of 521/6 declared, the chance to bat again.

Bangladesh managed 126 in the first innings and were 278/9 in the third day’s final session when New Zealand skipper Tom Latham tossed the ball to Taylor.

The part-time spinner sent down two dot balls before inducing a skyer from Ebadot Hossain and Latham took a tumbling catch at midwicket to ensure a winning farewell for the former New Zealand captain who got only his third Test wicket.

The 37-year-old Taylor, who is New Zealand’s most prolific Test batsman with 7 683 runs from 112 matches with an average of 44.66, says: “It’s a great way to finish.

“I wanted to finish with a win and the guys definitely gave it to me.”

