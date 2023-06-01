Western Province are not only playing for a spot in the semifinal of this year’s Currie Cup, but their players are hunting a shot at the big time with the Stormers in next year’s United Rugby Championship as well. One such player is 21-year-old lock Connor Evans, who was first chosen for the Stormers when they played against Ulster in the Mother City last year, but has not yet carved open a regular place in the team.

Getting ready to face Griquas away from home in the Currie Cup on Friday, Evans admits it's personal. While he understands that the team comes first and that securing a top four spot is their main aim, he says of individual players pushing for higher honours: "As much as we want to win these games, it's also important to put your hand up as a player. "I think Griquas is another opportunity to try and chase the guys ahead of you."

Tough clash: Griquas Evans says they will also use the Stormers’ failure in the United Rugby Championship as fuel in the Currie Cup. Admitting that the squad as a whole is still hurting, the humble giant says: “We want to base our success on silverware, we want silverware, we want to win. Even though I wasn’t playing on the weekend, the URC final loss - in terms of its history and what it meant - is definitely going to be used as motivation… “The best way to get over it is to get on the field and back our past performances.”