The Japan forward follows Senegal ace Sadio Mane and Belgian cult hero Divock Origi out of the Shankly Gates during the transfer window, with Darwin Nunez joining from Benfica in an £85m deal.

Liverpool continued their frontline revamp, after agreeing the £15.5m sale of Takumi Minamino to Monaco.

Minamino leaves after joining from RB Salzburg for £7.5m in 2020 and 55 appearances.

He scored 14 times for the Reds, despite spending the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan at Southampton.

AS Monaco and Liverpool are preparing paperworks for Takumi Minamino deal. Liverpool will receive €15m fee guaranteed, €3m add-ons related to performances as they initially wanted €17m. Done, sealed. 🔴![CDATA[]]>🤝 #LFC



Minamino has also accepted personal terms conditions. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2022

Ten of those goals came just last season as Jurgen Klopp’s manne fought for the quadruple, with Minamino top-scoring for the club in their FA and League Cup successes.