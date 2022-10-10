Run-on debutant Sacha Mngomezulu scored 22 points as the Stormers won 37-20 at Zebre in their Rugby Championship clash on Saturday. Another late bonus point gives us a full-house in Parma and makes it three in a row this season. On to the next in Swansea next week.#ZEBvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC #threepeat pic.twitter.com/uS16sVh5GG — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) October 8, 2022 The victory in Parma stretched coach John Dobson’s defending champions’ unbeaten run in the tournament to 13 matches.

But it wasn’t the most exciting of their three wins to date this season, with the Capetonians getting their bonus point two minutes from time when Mngomezulu dotted down their fourth try. SOLID: Damian Willemse, right This, despite already crossing the whitewash in the fifth minute already when Junior Pokomela scored off the back of a rolling maul. Half an hour later, Pokomela made a break from another rolling maul and prop Neethling Fouche dotted down (17-0).

Scrumhalf Chris Cook then scored Zebre’s first try before the break to make it 17-7 for the visitors at half time. GRAFTER: Andre-Hugo Venter Two minutes after half time and it was game on when Ion Neculai scored for Zebre from a pick-and-go to make it 17-14. But Mngomezulu showed his game-breaking skills, toeing through a loose Zebre pass to collect the ball again and unselfishly drew the final defender to put Herschel Jantjies away three metres from the tryline (24-14).

Two penalties apiece made it 30-20 with two minutes to go. But it was only fitting that Mngomezulu had the final say in the match when he got an inside ball from flyhalf Manie Libbok to dot down the Stormers’ bonus-point try. Of Mngomezulu’s performance, Dobson says: “He is integral to the future of this team and the union. “He was absolutely outstanding, he is so competitive – his work rate, he is very special…

“Our plan with him is to settle him at 12 for a while and then his longer-term thing, he could be one of the better flyhalves in this country. Very excited [about him].” The Stormers next face the Ospreys in Wales on Friday. Zebre – Tries: Chris Cook and Ion Neculai; Conversions: Tiff Eden (2); Penalties: Eden (2).