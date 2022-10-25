Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has called out ex-national team yster Darryl Cullinan for his onbeskofte maniere. Writing in his new autobiography Through the Fire, Du Plessis recalls entering the Titans dressing room as a youngster for the first time back in the day.

With Cullinan leading the team and the likes of Albie Morkel, Andre Nel and Zander de Bruyn in the starting XI, Du Plessis recalls in an excerpt published by SA cricketmag: “I was bowled over when I saw Daryll sitting there. Here I am, a rookie and I share a dressing room with one of the most talented batsmen of his generation… “I took my cricket bag and sat next to him. As I was taught at Affies, I greeted him with a respectful ‘hello, sir’.” He says Cullinan then interrupted a speech given by coach Dave Nosworthy to take aim at Du Plessis.

SWINGING OUT: Faf du Plessis Du Plessis adds: “Then, a few minutes into the speech, Daryll raised his hand and told the coach to shut up. Then he turned to me: ‘What the f**k are you doing next to me? Why the f**k are you sitting here?’ “The dressing room fell dead silent. Nos tried to brush off this interruption and continued talking. But after a minute or so, Daryll interrupted again: ‘No, stop.’ “He then turned to me: ‘Take your bag and f**k off! Jacques Rudolph is a Test player, and he’s not even sitting next to me. He sits on a chair, but you sit on a f**king sofa’.

“I froze. ‘Take your bag and sit in the bath. You don’t deserve to sit here’.” He adds: “In a matter of moments, the idol from my childhood went from hero to zero. I lost all respect and admiration for him.” Du Plessis also reveals a strained relationship with outgoing Proteas coach Mark Boucher, who didn’t appreciate the player challenging his decision not to allow him the option of a nightwatchman in a Test against Pakistan.