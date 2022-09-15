New Cape Town City hero Taahir Goedeman is ready to take on Africa after scoring the club’s historic first goal in Caf Champions League competition. The 22-year-old midfielder netted City’s opener in Saturday’s 2-0 first-round first leg win over AS Otoho at Athlone Stadium.

After making his way through the club’s youth ranks, he says of his heroics: “Scoring my first goal for the club and the club’s first in the Champions League is a tremendous achievement.” New day, same focus.



Ready for our second leg this weekend 👊#TotalEnergiesCAFCL🏆 pic.twitter.com/GuWkQjBG7Y — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) September 13, 2022 And now he is ready to take the show on the road as the Citizens embark on a long trip to Congo-Brazzaville for Sunday’s 4.30pm away leg at the Stade Alphonse Massamba-Débat. Coach Eric Tinkler’s manne leave for the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa today, before flying to the Congo on tomorrow, with the club taking the same route back to arrive home on Tuesday.