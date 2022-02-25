Two teams will make the jol vol while the losers will face the music in front of the St George’s Park band in today’s T20 Challenge semifinals.

Kicking of the double-header action in Gqeberha this morning at 10am will be the Titans and the Dolphins.

The star-studded Titans will be looking to kick on after topping the standings after the round-robin stage, taking six wins from seven games thanks in most part to the batting skills of Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock and youngster Dewald Brevis.

Their opponents, the Dolphins, will want to make amends for missing out on their final defeat to the Knights in last year’s T20 Provincial Knockout.

Then in the 2.30pm showdown it’s a lekke, lekke Kaapse ding between the Western Province Blitz and the Paarl Rocks.

Wayne Parnell’s Blitz will want to rediscover their mojo after losing two in row heading into the playoffs unbeaten.

But the Rocks’ Pieter Malan can make the plek ruk with his batting at the top of the order.

The reward is a place in Sunday’s 1pm final and a shot at the title.

[email protected]