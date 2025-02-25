IPSWICH Town are going all out to ruk Old Trafford when they face Manchester United there at 9.30pm on Wednesday. The Tractor Boys, down in 18th on the Premier League standings with 17 points after 26 matches, would like nothing more than to bag three points against the Red Devils that would see them keep alive their hopes of survival in England’s top flight.

Victory for Ipswich will also drag United further down into the relegation battle. Coach Ruben Amorim’s manne are currently in 15th place on the log – 13 points above Ipswich. IS EXCITED: Kieran McKenna Of facing United at Old Trafford, Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna says: “For our players, it is the first time some of them will play at Old Trafford...

“So the opportunity to go there is fantastic. We’re really excited for it.” Meanwhile, United’s lack of success in recent years is a contributing factor in their financial struggles, Amorim said yesterday, stressing the importance of quickly improving performances on the pitch. On Monday, United announced they would cut 150-200 jobs as part of an overhaul to return to profitability after five years of losses.