The Stormers skrik nie vir die Sharks’ big names nie, according to wing Seabelo Senatla.

Facing the so-called “Galacticos” of South African rugby, Senatla and his Stormers teammates showed their hunger at the Shark Tank last weekend to bounce back from 19-3 down to draw the match 22-22 in the end.

With current South African Player of the Year Siya Kolisi, his national teammates Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Aphehele Fassi, Sbu Nkosi, Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Jaden Hendrikse all on their books, the Sharks have signed themselves some heavyweights in the SA game.

Senatla, though, believes coach John Dobson’s side has no reason to stand back for these manne.

The flying winger says: “We have the same caliber of players who don’t see themselves as lesser - we are in the same light. It’s person against person. The talent we have is amazing…”

Senatla, who admits that ball-handling was tough in the first encounter in Durban, believes it will be easier in the Mother City on Saturday.

But with the Stormers not having enjoyed the best of runs at home since moving from Newlands to Cape Town Stadium and having lost their last United Rugby Championship home match to the Lions, Senatla says they will have to trek their sokkies op on home soil.

He believes, though, that the Stormers faithful will make a helse difference on Saturday.

With 2 000 fans allowed entry into the stadium on matchday, Senatla says: “It makes a huge difference to have fans back. Cape Town Stadium is quite big and with no one inside there… fans in the stadium bring something different.

“We haven’t had wonderful experiences for them At Cape Town Stadium [yet]- we used to struggle away [from home] and we fixed that part [know it’s about getting a run at home].”

