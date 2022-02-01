Everton were the Premier League’s big winners on yesterday’s January transfer deadline day.

With the confirmation of Frank Lampard as Rafa Benitez’s successor, the Toffees completed sweet deals for attacking midfield duo Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek.

Lampard, who has his work cut out for him with the club having just one win from their last 12 league games, says Everton is the right club for his ambitions.

After signing a two-and-half year deal, the former Chelsea boss says: “It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club the size and tradition of Everton.

FRESH START: Dele Alli

“After speaking to the owner, chairman and the board, I very much felt their passion and ambition.

“I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together.”

His arrival convinced Alli to join permanently after Tottenham agreed a £10m fee after 20 games played for the England international.

Van de Beek joins on loan until the end of the season from Manchester United.

AMBITIOUS: Frank Lampard

Meanwhile, Van de Beek’s wantaway United teammate, Jesse Lingard, was the subject of late loan bids from Newcastle and West Ham after the Red Devils reportedly lowered their loan fee to £9m.

Newcastle also signed fullback Matt Targett on a six-month loan from Aston Villa.

In other deadline-day drama, Liverpool loaned out defender Nat Philipps to Bournemouth until the end of the season and the Prem’s bottom club Burnley signed giant Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg for a reported £12m.

