Bafana Bafana stand-in coach Morena Ramoreboli is backing his strikers to swat eSwatini aside and fire them into the Cosafa Cup semifinals. Heading into Tuesday’s 6pm final Group A clash at Durban’s Princess Magogo Stadium, South Africa hold a slender one-point lead at the top of the table.

With four points after two games and today’s third-placed opponents on three points, victory will book a place in the final four of the tournament. OFF The MARK: Iqraam Rayners, right A draw coupled with a win for second-placed Botswana (on three points), could still see them into the semis as best runners-up, but defeat and a Bots win will end SA’s title ambitions. Ramoreboli knows he needs goals with wingers Rowan Human and Shaune Mogaila having a goal apiece, while Iqraam Rayners is the only centre forward to register, albeit from the penalty spot.

SUPPORT: Coach Ramoreboli Meanwhile, strikers Tshegofatso Mabasa and Victor Letsoalo have come under fire from fans for missing a klompie kanse. However, Ramoreboli is bankvas behind his manne to get the three points to book a place in the final four of the tournament. He says: “Letsoalo, some people were criticising him for missing chances.

“But when he comes back and scores a goal, the very same people will applaud him. “It’s football. We will support Tshego [Mabasa]. They are doing a job for the team.” CRITICISM: Victor Letsoalo Hunting his second Cosafa Cup title in as many tournaments in charge, Ramoreboli adds: “I’m not worried about the number of chances we’re creating and missing, I’m happy with the progress.

“We have to play for three points. It’s in our hands. We don’t have to think about how they will play. “It’s important for us to build momentum.” TEAM P W D L GD Pts

1 Bafana 2 1 1 0 1 4 2 Botswana 2 1 0 1 0 3 3 eSwatini 2 1 0 1 0 3