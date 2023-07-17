A new king was crowned at the All England Lawn Club on Sunday night, with Carlos Alcaraz dethroning Novak Djokovic in the final at Wimbledon. Billed as the match between the future of tennis, 20-year-old Alcaraz, and the greatest of all time with his record 23 Grand Slam title wins, Djokovic, the match didn’t disappoint.

In the end, youth prevailed as Spaniard Alcaraz won his first Wimbledon title and his second Grand Slam tournament after winning the US Open last year by klapping Djokovic 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6 and 6-4. This after the youngster was taught a tennis lesson by the Serbian master in the first set, going down 6-1 with James Bond (Daniel Craig), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Brad Pitt all looking on. But Alcaraz picked himself up and immediately broke serve in the second set.

Djokovic, though, broke back before the set went into a tie break. OUSTED: Serb Novak Djokovic Leading 3-0 at one stage, Djokovic threw it away as Alcaraz eventually won the tie-breaker 8-6. The youngster’s tail was up and after breaking Djokovic’s serve in the first game of the third set, he went on to win it 6-1.