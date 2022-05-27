Match-point survivalists Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz will be back on court today at the French Open, after almost pakking their tassies in the second round on Wednesday. The third-seeded Zverev finally overcame Aregntina’s Sebastian Baez in a five–set clash after coming back from the dead, with Alcaraz doing the exact same thing a few hours later against countryman Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

🤫 No.6 @alcarazcarlos03 has a secret weapon and it was a big part of his place in tomorrow's third round:#RolandGarros — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 26, 2022 Zverev faces American Brandon Nakashima, while the 19-year-old Alcaraz squares off against 21-year-old American Sebastian Korda - son of Czech legend and current coach Petr. Incidentally, Korda is the only player to have beaten Alcaraz on clay this year. The biggest names on the tennis circuit, world No.1 Novak Djokovic and the King of Clay, Rafael Nadal are also in action today.