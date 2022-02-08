Proteas spin bowler Simon Harmer knows he is a supporting act and not a headliner on their tour of New Zealand.

Recalled to the team for the two-Test series against the Kiws after last playing for South Africa in 2015, Harmer cracked the nod after Prenelan Subrayen was ruled out because of injury and George Linde being unavailable.

And the 32-year-old Titan is under no illusion about his inclusion, but says he will make the most of his opportunity.

After bagging a 4-Day competition high of 35 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 19.45, Harmer says: “One thing I’ve come to realise as I’m getting a bit older in terms of cricket, things change quickly.

FIRST CHOICE: Spinner Keshav Maharaj

“One day you can be sitting frustrated and very quickly you can be in an international or professional environment.

“This opportunity arose because things happened and I’m under no illusion as to why I’m here and how I got the opportunity. But I am here now and I just want to show people what I’m about.

“I’m realistic [about the chances of playing] and if you look at the Hagley Oval [where the first Test will be played from February 17], it’s one of the greenest tracks in New Zealand, so the chances are very low of us playing two spinners.

“I’m just going to make sure I’m available if needed, if something needs to happen.

“Kesh [Maharaj] has been unbelievable and I’m always going to be a supporting act to him - if the opportunity does arise and we play two spinners [I’ll give my all].

“[But I’m] just here to try and add value - whether it’s [playing] music in the change room, throwing balls [at batsmen], pushing guys to be better, I’m just going to try and bring my character and brand to whatever.”

