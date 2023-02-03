The sun has finally risen for Proteas T20 captain Temba Bavuma in the SA20 competition, with Sunrisers Eastern Cape on Thursday announcing the signing of South Africa’s limited overs skipper. Shock waves were sent deur die hele the cricketing world when an out-of-form Bavuma went unsold at the auction for the inaugural tournament in September last year.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for the captain, as he had to watch from home as his national teammates rubbed shoulders with the best players from around the world. But then newly-appointed Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad entered the fray and helped Bavuma get rid of “all the nonsense in his head”, according to the player. The result was a breathtaking 109 in the second ODI against England in Bloemfontein earlier this week.

He also made scores of 36 and 35 batting at more than a run-a-ball in the first and third matches, as SA won the series 2-1. His performances caught the attention of the Sunrisers, led by national teammate Aiden Markram. And they announced on their Twitter page on Thursday: “Our Sunrisers Eastern Cape family just got bigger & better! Temba Bavuma joins the Sunrisers for the remainder of the season.”

It capped a wonderful week for Bavuma, who says after suffering a 59-run third ODI defeat in Kimberley on Wednesday: "It's been an enjoyable week for me and it's been an enjoyable week for the team as well and hopefully it can last a bit longer for us." Playing with more freedom and aggression, he says: "It's quite nice to be outscoring [fellow Proteas opener] Quinny [de Kock] for a change, I always have to give him the strike. "It's also been enjoyable [playing more aggressively] – the biggest thing is not playing as if you've got the whole team on your shoulders."

COLLEAGUE: Aiden Markram. Bavuma could make his SA20 debut today when the Sunrisers tackle the Durban’s Supers Giants at 5.30pm at Kingsmead. WEEKEND’S SA20 FIXTURES Friday: Joburg Super Kings v Paarl Royals (1.30), Durban Super Giants v Sunrisers Eastern Cape (5.30pm).