Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is getting the band back together at Aston Villa, with ex-teammate Luis Suarez now also linked with a move to the Birmingham-based club.

Suarez, currently on the books of Atletico Madrid, has apparently turned down numerous offers to pave the way for a move to Gerrard’s team.

And the two pals are believed to have spoken about the move already, with Gerrard also being instrumental in signing another ex-teammate of theirs at Liverpool, Philippe Coutinho, on loan from Barcelona.

A known admirer of the 34-year-old Uruguayan, Gerrard said in 2015 of Suarez: “I don’t think anyone ever looks forward to playing against Luis Suarez, he is a fantastic talent and a very dangerous player.

ON BOARD: Villa's Philippe Coutinho

“He is a fantastic teammate, probably the best player I have played with.”

The coach, though, might have to wait a bit for the move to materialise, with Suarez’s contract at Atleti only expiring at the end of the current season.

The other option would be to pay a transfer fee and get the deal done before the end of January.

