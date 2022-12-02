Heading into the decider at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Ghana are second on the log with three points and looking victory over the bottom-placed South Americans (with one point) to join already-qualified Portugal in the knockouts

Ghana and Uruguay face off in tonight’s 5pm World Cup Group H grudge match for the ages as the Black Stars look to settle a score with Luis Suarez and qualify for the last-16.

Ghana vs Uruguay - A battle which is filled with so much history. One thing for sure, fortune will favour the brave 🔥 #FIFAWorldCup — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 2, 2022

But a draw could be enough if Portugal (on six points), who face South Korea (third with one point) at the same time, avoid defeat.

Suarez, though, who denied Ghana a spot in the 2010 semifinals with his infamous handball on the goalline says he will do whatever it takes to break their hearts again, with span needing nothing but a win to sneak into the last 16.

The permutations are set and Ghana know what they need to do 🇬![CDATA[]]>🇭![CDATA[]]>👏 pic.twitter.com/oS6gT943T4 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 2, 2022

The controversial Uruguayan is quoted by various Ghanaian websites as saying: “Ghana are a good team.