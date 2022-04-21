Baxter had been brought back at the beginning of the current season in an effort to ‘reclaim the glory’ days at Naturena and put an end to their seven-year wait for a cup success.

Following numerous calls by Kaizer Chiefs supporters, the club on Thursday reportedly fired head coach Stuart Baxter, putting an end to his second tenure at the club that was set to last until at least 2023.

“Stuart Baxter’s second stint as Kaizer Chiefs coach has come to an abrupt end,” SoccerLaduma reported.

“The announcement was made to the technical team by sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr and it is thought assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillion Sheppard will be in charge for the remainder of the season,”

However that hasn’t materialised as a string of unwarranted performances and an inconsistent run of underwhelming results, the last of them a 1-0 defeat at the hands of a fairly young SuperSport United side, have seemingly pushed the AmaKhosi board over the edge.

Baxter reacted to the fan’s call for his dismissal after their last match at the FNB Stadium, boldly stating that he’s the only coach that has brought the club any success in the last 20 years.

He went on to add that his parting with the Johannesburg-based club would not be influenced by the supporters but rather decisions made at the top level of the club’s management.

Amakhosi are currently in fourth place on the DStv premiership log, a whopping 18 points off champions-in-waiting Mamelodi Sundowns, and they are yet to score a goal at home in 2022.

IOL Sport